Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $99,460.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.55 or 0.00787423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.58 or 0.04500096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017727 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

