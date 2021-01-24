Insolar (XNS) One Day Volume Tops $584,184.00

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Insolar has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $584,184.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insolar has traded 294.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Data exchange is the backbone of every business process. Insolar develops the platform and solutions to power trusted data exchange between businesses. Insolar Assured LedgerTM technology ensures data consistency, transparency and security. Control access and retain ownership of shared data. Insolar works with Microsoft, Oracle, UC Berkeley and Fortune Global 500. The team is made up of over 80 people, including 50 engineers, across Europe and North America. Insolar performed a Coin Swap between February 3 and August 3, 2020 allowing holders of INS (ERC-20 token) to convert these tokens into XNS (Insolar native coin). “

Buying and Selling Insolar

