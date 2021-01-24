Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.56.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.30. 249,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,346. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.