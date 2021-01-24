Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 19.6% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $916,622.83 and approximately $289,214.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

