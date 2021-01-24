INT (INT) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, INT has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $857,982.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

