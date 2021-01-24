INT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $644,945.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $644,945.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

