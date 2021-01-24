Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

