Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Financial Contrast

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and Merriman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Merriman.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.90% 2.24% 0.23% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Merriman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 11.12 $161.00 million $2.27 30.33 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Volatility and Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Merriman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Merriman Company Profile

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

