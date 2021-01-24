International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,621 shares of company stock valued at $53,282,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $131.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

