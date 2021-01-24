International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,945 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 199.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

