International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

