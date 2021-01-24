International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 126.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after buying an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

