International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

