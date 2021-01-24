International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

