International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. 7,202,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,550. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

