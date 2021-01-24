International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

