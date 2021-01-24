Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

