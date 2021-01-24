Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

IKTSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Intertek Group stock remained flat at $$76.45 during midday trading on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

