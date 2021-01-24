Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16,096.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $744.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $792.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

