Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $171.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

