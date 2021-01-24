Investors Research Corp Has $2.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

