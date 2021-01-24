IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,721.66

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $166,721.66 and $3,261.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

