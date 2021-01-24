IoTeX Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $90.23 million and $12.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00739254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.69 or 0.04343610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017765 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.