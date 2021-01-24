IRISnet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.91 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0677 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 32% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $63.85 million and $8.91 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,940,991 coins and its circulating supply is 942,776,784 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

