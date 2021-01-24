iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,306 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $400,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

