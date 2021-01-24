iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 7th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.