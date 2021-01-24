iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

