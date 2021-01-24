iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

