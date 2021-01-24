iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKI. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $170.11.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.