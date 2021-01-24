iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.