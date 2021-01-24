iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

