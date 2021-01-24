iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 327.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $316.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $317.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.08 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

