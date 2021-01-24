iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 23,778.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $178.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $181.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.