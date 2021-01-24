Italo (XTA) Price Up 46.6% Over Last 7 Days

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a market capitalization of $44,025.67 and approximately $205.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.