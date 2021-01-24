Italo (XTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $178.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market cap of $41,857.40 and approximately $178.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00281698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039743 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

