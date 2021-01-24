IZE (IZE) Achieves Market Cap of $894.87 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, IZE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $894.87 million and $36,820.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00057357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076823 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00279550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039286 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

