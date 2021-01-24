J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.14. The stock had a trading volume of 617,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,404. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

