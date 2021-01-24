Jarvis Network Trading Down 10.3% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $607,653.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

