Jarvis+ Reaches Market Cap of $301,036.16 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $301,036.16 and approximately $87,542.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

