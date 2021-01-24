Jobchain Price Up 11.2% This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $2,557.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00076341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.35 or 0.00800755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.58 or 0.04591587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017778 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,912,104,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

