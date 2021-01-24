Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.