Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 236,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 359,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

JNJ stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.