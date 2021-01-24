Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is WoodTrust Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

