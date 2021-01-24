Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

