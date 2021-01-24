Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $35,338.31 and $6,320.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

