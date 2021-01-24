Juggernaut Price Up 3.2% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $923,850.67 and approximately $105,616.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

