Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

JBAXY opened at $12.59 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

