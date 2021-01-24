JUST Achieves Market Cap of $66.91 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $66.91 million and $97.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

