Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £112.43 ($146.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JET shares. Barclays raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £149.06 ($194.75) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

LON:JET opened at GBX 8,550 ($111.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,484.11. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 1-year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

