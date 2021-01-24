JustBet (WINR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,957.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $209,936.52 and $18,957.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00057328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00129484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038899 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.